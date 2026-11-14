Looking for a new feline friend in Pennellville, NY? These adoptable cats are waiting at Friends Forever Animal Rescue for someone to bring them home and love them forever.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Friends Forever Animal Rescue

Phone: (315) 668-1003

Turkey Gobblet is a fluffy gray/blue baby boy with a medium-length coat. He’s still very young and ready to grow up in a safe, loving home that can give him time, play, and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Turkey Gobblet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Friends Forever Animal Rescue

Phone: (315) 668-1003

Turkey Giblet is another adorable gray/blue medium-haired baby boy. He’s looking for a family who can give him lots of playtime, patience, and indoor safety as he grows.

👉 Meet Turkey Giblet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Friends Forever Animal Rescue

Phone: (315) 668-1003

Pauly Shore is a sleek young black cat with a short coat. He’s past the tiny kitten stage but still young, active, and ready to bond with a new family.

👉 Meet Pauly Shore and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Friends Forever Animal Rescue at (315) 668-1003 or visit their online listings to start the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these cats find their homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.