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🐱 Playful Young Cats Waiting for Loving Homes in Pennellville
Looking for a new feline friend in Pennellville, NY? These adoptable cats are waiting at Friends Forever Animal Rescue for someone to bring them home and love them forever.
Turkey Gobblet
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $275
- Shelter: Friends Forever Animal Rescue
- Phone: (315) 668-1003
Turkey Gobblet is a fluffy gray/blue baby boy with a medium-length coat. He’s still very young and ready to grow up in a safe, loving home that can give him time, play, and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet Turkey Gobblet and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Turkey Giblet
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $275
- Shelter: Friends Forever Animal Rescue
- Phone: (315) 668-1003
Turkey Giblet is another adorable gray/blue medium-haired baby boy. He’s looking for a family who can give him lots of playtime, patience, and indoor safety as he grows.
👉 Meet Turkey Giblet and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pauly Shore
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $225
- Shelter: Friends Forever Animal Rescue
- Phone: (315) 668-1003
Pauly Shore is a sleek young black cat with a short coat. He’s past the tiny kitten stage but still young, active, and ready to bond with a new family.
👉 Meet Pauly Shore and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Friends Forever Animal Rescue at (315) 668-1003 or visit their online listings to start the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these cats find their homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.