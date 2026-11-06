🐶 Playful Pups Ready for Adoption in Pennellville, NY

Pennellville has some sweet dogs hoping for a fresh start and a loving home. All of these pups are with Friends Forever Animal Rescue and are just starting to show their personalities.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Adoption Fee: $400

Shelter: Friends Forever Animal Rescue

Phone: (315) 668-1003

Magnolia is new to rescue life, and her foster family is still getting to know her. She’s a lovely medium-sized mixed breed with a beautiful brown and white coat. If you’re looking for an adult dog instead of a young puppy, Magnolia could be a great match once her personality shines through.

👉 Meet Magnolia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $600

Shelter: Friends Forever Animal Rescue

Phone: (315) 668-1003

Poet is a young puppy who’s just settling into her foster home. She’s a large mixed-breed girl with a soft, light-colored coat. As her foster family learns more about her, they’ll share details—but if you’re ready for puppy training and lots of love, you can get a head start by applying now.

👉 Meet Poet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $600

Shelter: Friends Forever Animal Rescue

Phone: (315) 668-1003

Big Stone Gap is another new arrival, a black-and-white large-breed puppy who’s just starting to explore the world. His foster family is still learning what he likes best, but he’s ready to find a family who will guide him as he grows.

👉 Meet Big Stone Gap and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Pennellville, NY, consider calling Friends Forever Animal Rescue at (315) 668-1003 to ask about these dogs, schedule a meet-and-greet, or start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.