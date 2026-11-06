🐱 Playful & Gentle Cats Ready for Adoption in Penn Yan

Penn Yan has some very sweet cats waiting for loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties at our local shelter would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society of Yates County

Phone: (315) 536-6094

Balboa is a handsome senior gentleman with a sleek black coat. If you have a quiet home and a soft spot for older cats, he could be a wonderful match. Senior cats often just want a cozy spot, a gentle hand, and a calm routine.

👉 Meet Balboa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Yates County

Phone: (315) 536-6094

Bugle is a tiny black kitten with a big future ahead of her. Kittens like Bugle are full of energy and curiosity, and they do best in homes ready for playtime, gentle training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Bugle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Yates County

Phone: (315) 536-6094

Elphaba is a mostly white kitten who’s still growing into her personality. Young kittens like her need patient adopters who can give them playtime, socialization, and a safe indoor home.

👉 Meet Elphaba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Yates County

Phone: (315) 536-6094

Glinda is another mostly white little sweetheart looking for a safe, loving home. Kittens often do well adopted in pairs, so consider meeting her along with another youngster if you’re able.

👉 Meet Glinda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats caught your eye, please call Humane Society of Yates County at (315) 536-6094 to ask about a visit or start an adoption application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these kitties find their families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.