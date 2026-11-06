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🐱 Playful & Gentle Cats Ready for Adoption in Penn Yan
Penn Yan has some very sweet cats waiting for loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties at our local shelter would love to meet you.
Balboa
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Humane Society of Yates County
- Phone: (315) 536-6094
Balboa is a handsome senior gentleman with a sleek black coat. If you have a quiet home and a soft spot for older cats, he could be a wonderful match. Senior cats often just want a cozy spot, a gentle hand, and a calm routine.
👉 Meet Balboa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bugle
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of Yates County
- Phone: (315) 536-6094
Bugle is a tiny black kitten with a big future ahead of her. Kittens like Bugle are full of energy and curiosity, and they do best in homes ready for playtime, gentle training, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Bugle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Elphaba
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of Yates County
- Phone: (315) 536-6094
Elphaba is a mostly white kitten who’s still growing into her personality. Young kittens like her need patient adopters who can give them playtime, socialization, and a safe indoor home.
👉 Meet Elphaba and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Glinda
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of Yates County
- Phone: (315) 536-6094
Glinda is another mostly white little sweetheart looking for a safe, loving home. Kittens often do well adopted in pairs, so consider meeting her along with another youngster if you’re able.
👉 Meet Glinda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these cats caught your eye, please call Humane Society of Yates County at (315) 536-6094 to ask about a visit or start an adoption application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these kitties find their families.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.