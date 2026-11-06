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Penn Yan

🐱 Playful & Gentle Cats Ready for Adoption in Penn Yan

8 days ago

Penn Yan has some very sweet cats waiting for loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties at our local shelter would love to meet you.

Balboa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xqTzs_1GoRGVvk00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Senior
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: All black
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Yates County
  • Phone: (315) 536-6094

Balboa is a handsome senior gentleman with a sleek black coat. If you have a quiet home and a soft spot for older cats, he could be a wonderful match. Senior cats often just want a cozy spot, a gentle hand, and a calm routine.

👉 Meet Balboa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Bugle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jNFPU_1GoRGVvk00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: All black
  • Adoption fee: $150
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Yates County
  • Phone: (315) 536-6094

Bugle is a tiny black kitten with a big future ahead of her. Kittens like Bugle are full of energy and curiosity, and they do best in homes ready for playtime, gentle training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Bugle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Elphaba

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CEIlS_1GoRGVvk00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Mostly white
  • Adoption fee: $150
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Yates County
  • Phone: (315) 536-6094

Elphaba is a mostly white kitten who’s still growing into her personality. Young kittens like her need patient adopters who can give them playtime, socialization, and a safe indoor home.

👉 Meet Elphaba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Glinda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BPaJ8_1GoRGVvk00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Mostly white
  • Adoption fee: $150
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Yates County
  • Phone: (315) 536-6094

Glinda is another mostly white little sweetheart looking for a safe, loving home. Kittens often do well adopted in pairs, so consider meeting her along with another youngster if you’re able.

👉 Meet Glinda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats caught your eye, please call Humane Society of Yates County at (315) 536-6094 to ask about a visit or start an adoption application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these kitties find their families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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