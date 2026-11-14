The Peñitas Public Library will host a kids Thanksgiving craft night on Tuesday, November 17, from 5:00 PM–7:00 PM at 1111 S. Main St., Peñitas, TX 78576. Children can make either a colorful stained-glass turkey frame or a wood block turkey with photo feathers; those choosing the wood block turkey should bring printed pictures to use as feathers. For details, call (956) 999-8312.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Peñitas Public Library