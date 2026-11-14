Penfield’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on patient care to wellness and dental work. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there’s likely a fit here.

Employer: Private practice (female-focused care)

Private practice (female-focused care) Location: Penfield, NY (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time

Pay: From $35/hour + tips, paid weekly

Work in a calm private practice doing customized sessions like prenatal, hot stone, cupping, and relaxation massage. Great for a newer NYS Licensed Massage Therapist who wants flexible hours, continuing education credits, and close mentorship.

Employer: CARIN Alliance

Location: Penfield, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide compassionate, patient-centered nursing care while working with a full care team. You’ll do assessments, give meds, coordinate care, and chart in electronic systems—good fit if you like teamwork and want to grow your clinical skills.

Employer: Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA)

Location: Penfield, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a collaborative, multi-specialty practice providing full-scope general dentistry. You’ll handle diagnosis, treatment planning, restorative and preventive care, plus basic surgery while working closely with specialists.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail and related roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.