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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Penfield Right Now
Penfield neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you like saving money or fixing things up, these local freebies might be perfect for you.
Universal Remote Control N2QAYB000570
Item: Universal remote control model N2QAYB000570
Condition: In great condition; previously used to control a Panasonic Viera television and is compatible with various devices
Location: Beacon Hills, Penfield, NY
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice option if your current remote is worn out or missing. Since it’s a universal model, it may work with more than one device (check your device model to be sure).
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
NEC N966U Stereo Video Cassette Recorder
Item: NEC N966U Stereo VCR – ExacTrac 4-Head VHS HQ Hi-Fi with Dolby System
Model: N966U
Condition: Boxed, has not been used in years; may be best for someone who likes to tinker with electronics or needs parts
Extras: Includes used VCR tapes with TV programming from around 2004
Location: Beacon Hills, Penfield, NY
Source: nextdoor.com
Good pick for a collector, a repair hobbyist, or anyone wanting to digitize old VHS tapes (if you can get it running).
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden Bench with Metal Frame
Item: Wooden bench with metal frame
Condition: Needs some love; owner suggests you could paint or stain it to spruce it up
Pickup: FREE PORCH PICK UP
Location: Willowpond, Penfield, NY
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice project piece for a porch, patio, or garden if you don’t mind a little DIY.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Penfield tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.