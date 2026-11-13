Penfield neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you like saving money or fixing things up, these local freebies might be perfect for you.

Item: Universal remote control model N2QAYB000570

Condition: In great condition; previously used to control a Panasonic Viera television and is compatible with various devices

Location: Beacon Hills, Penfield, NY

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice option if your current remote is worn out or missing. Since it’s a universal model, it may work with more than one device (check your device model to be sure).

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: NEC N966U Stereo VCR – ExacTrac 4-Head VHS HQ Hi-Fi with Dolby System

Model: N966U

Condition: Boxed, has not been used in years; may be best for someone who likes to tinker with electronics or needs parts

Extras: Includes used VCR tapes with TV programming from around 2004

Location: Beacon Hills, Penfield, NY

Source: nextdoor.com

Good pick for a collector, a repair hobbyist, or anyone wanting to digitize old VHS tapes (if you can get it running).

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wooden bench with metal frame

Condition: Needs some love; owner suggests you could paint or stain it to spruce it up

Pickup: FREE PORCH PICK UP

Location: Willowpond, Penfield, NY

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice project piece for a porch, patio, or garden if you don’t mind a little DIY.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Penfield tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.