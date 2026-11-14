Pendleton has some solid transportation roles right now, from local delivery to rail safety and concrete hauling. If you like being on the move and working outdoors, these are worth a look.

Employer: Abby's Legendary Pizza

Abby's Legendary Pizza Location: Pendleton, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver pizza around town, answer phones, and help take orders. Good fit if you know local roads, have a clean license, and like working with customers while staying close to home.

Employer: American Rock Products (a CRH company)

Location: Pendleton, OR / Hermiston, OR

Type: Internship

Salary: Highly competitive base pay (exact amount not listed)

Drive a concrete mixer truck to job sites and help keep local construction projects moving. Training is provided, you’re home every night, and there are strong benefits like medical, PTO, 401(k) with match, and chances to grow in the company.

Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)

Location: Pendleton, OR (travel 50–85%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $28–$37/hour, based on experience

Keep crews safe on and around train tracks by directing train movements and enforcing safety rules. This is a travel-heavy role with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation/holidays) for people with at least 2 years of railroad-related experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.