📅 Plan a family getaway to Wildhorse Resort near Pendleton

📅 Year-round family getaway at Wildhorse Resort & Casino

Looking for an easy family trip in Eastern Oregon? Wildhorse Resort & Casino, on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation near Pendleton, packs a lot into one stop.

You’ll find an 18-hole championship golf course, Family FunPlex with 24-lane Aspen Lanes bowling, an arcade with 30+ games, and the five-screen Wildhorse Cineplex. The casino is open 24/7 with slots, table games, keno, bingo and poker.

For culture and history, walk next door to the Tamástslikt Cultural Institute to learn about the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation through exhibits and photos.

Food options range from Wild Roast Coffee & Deli and a food court (Burgers & More, Brigham Fish ’n Chips, Moe Pho) to Traditions Dining with an all-you-can-eat dinner buffet Thursday–Sunday, and fine dining at Plateau.

Stay in the resort hotel, or book the Wildhorse RV Park & Tipi Village with full hookups, heated pool, hot tub, and spring–fall tipi rentals (bring your own bedding). A second 10-story hotel tower and Convention & Entertainment Center are planned for 2027.