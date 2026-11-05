🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Pendleton, OR

Pendleton has some solid retail openings right now, especially if you like staying active and helping people face‑to‑face. These roles are great if you’re building experience or looking for steady local work with room to grow.

Employer: Safeway

Safeway Location: Pendleton, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be on the front lines running the registers, bagging groceries, grabbing carts, and keeping the checkout area clean and organized. Good fit if you’re friendly, can stand on your feet, and want flexible hours with weekly pay, store discounts, and training.

Employer: Safeway

Safeway Location: Pendleton, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is more behind-the-scenes: stocking shelves, rotating products, fixing displays, and helping shoppers find what they need. Great if you like staying busy, don’t mind lifting, and want flexible shifts plus discounts and growth opportunities.

Employer: Admiral Beverage Corporation

Location: Pendleton, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive hourly pay + bonuses mentioned)

You’ll stock Pepsi products in local stores, build displays, rotate inventory, and drive a set route, usually starting early and finishing by mid‑afternoon. This is a good pick if you’re reliable, can lift cases, have a valid driver’s license, and want full benefits, 401(k), and a clear path into delivery, sales, or leadership.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details (hours, exact duties) make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.