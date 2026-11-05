📋 Pendleton OR admin jobs with State benefits & multiple openings

Pendleton has some solid state admin openings right now, all with clear pay and strong benefits. If you’ve got clerical or office experience, these are worth a look.

Employer: Oregon Department of Corrections / State of Oregon

Oregon Department of Corrections / Location: Pendleton, OR – Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution

Salary: $4,169 – $5,483/month (plus possible 6.95% PERS adjustment)

(plus possible PERS adjustment) Type: Full-time, limited duration (~6 months)

Apply by: 11/15/2026, 11:59 PM

This role supports the Health Services Division with medical records, reports, and day-to-day office work in a fast-paced clinic setting. Good fit if you’re organized, comfortable with EHR systems and Microsoft Office, and want state benefits while building healthcare admin experience.

Employer: Oregon Department of Corrections

Location: Pendleton, OR – Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution

Salary: $4,169 – $5,483/month (state range; temporary roles are not benefit-eligible )

(state range; temporary roles are ) Type: Full-time, temporary (~6 months, may change)

Apply by: 11/15/2026, 11:59 PM

You’ll keep the Physical Plant office running—timekeeping, payroll, purchasing, and maintenance requests—while working closely with the maintenance team and supervising adults in custody assigned to the office. Great if you like a busy, hands-on environment and have strong skills in records, spreadsheets, and juggling multiple deadlines.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—your experience may line up better than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.