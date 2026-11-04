🏥 Pendleton, OR Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Pendleton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both early‑career workers and seasoned pros. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Interpath Laboratory

Interpath Laboratory Location: Pendleton, OR

Type: Full-time, night shift (Mon–Fri, 10:30pm–7am)

Pay: Starting at $20.90/hr (includes night shift differential; based on experience/education)

Entry-level lab role with one of the Pacific Northwest’s largest independent labs. You’ll support medical technologists, run automated equipment, handle specimens, and get strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, and free in-house lab testing).

Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners (Jackson HealthPros)

Jackson Therapy Partners (Jackson HealthPros) Location: Pendleton, OR

Type: Full-time travel contract

Schedule: Tuesday–Friday, 6:00am–4:30pm; no weekends, no call

Travel CT Tech role for experienced ARRT‑certified techs with Oregon license. Comes with weekly pay, day-one medical benefits, 401k match, housing options, and travel/license reimbursement while you work in a small-city setting with big outdoor access.

Employer: Weatherby Healthcare

Location: Pendleton, OR

Type: Locum tenens, full-time coverage (up to 12 months)

Schedule: Clinic 3pm–5pm with surgeries 7am–2pm plus 24‑hour call; Fridays 8am–5pm clinic with no call

Locums urology assignment with competitive compensation, paid malpractice, and prepaid travel and housing. Expect at least 17 patients per day between clinic and surgery; no robotics required, and you’ll have 24/7 support from a Weatherby consultant.

If something here fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good roles in Pendleton don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.