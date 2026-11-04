🛒 Pendleton Retail Jobs: Multiple Store Leadership Roles

Pendleton’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains hiring for key leadership spots. If you like fast-paced stores and leading a team, these are worth a look.

Employer: Five Below

Five Below Location: Pendleton, OR

Type: Full-time, hourly

Starting pay: $20.05/hour

Help run a fun, high-energy discount store where you support the General Manager, lead the freight team, and handle opening/closing, cash handling, and scheduling input. This role is great if you have 2+ years of management experience, like coaching a team, and want solid benefits plus a clear path to store leadership.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: 1700 SW Court Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (eligible for quarterly bonus based on performance)

Step into a Store Manager in Training role where you learn to run the whole store: hiring, training, merchandising, and daily operations. This is a strong fit if you have 3+ years of retail management, can handle freight and physical work, and want benefits, retirement with match, stock purchase options, and bonus potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, benefits, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.