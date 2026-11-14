undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Pendleton, IN Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Pendleton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options in clinics, home health, and schools. If you’re licensed in Indiana and ready for steady work, these roles are worth a look.
Medical Assistant – Full Time (Day Shift)
- Employer: Centurion Health
- Location: Pendleton Correctional Facility, Pendleton, IN
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday day shift
- Pay: $18–$25/hour (DOE)
Work in a secure correctional facility setting, supporting RNs/LPNs with vitals, labs, EKGs, and minor procedures. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, CE benefits, and more.
Speech Language Pathologist – Home Health (Full Time)
- Employer: Ascension at Home together with Compassus
- Location: Pendleton, IN (home health)
- Type: Full-time, home health
- Pay: Not listed
Provide speech and language therapy in patients’ homes, including assessments, OASIS, care plans, and family education. Role offers career development, tuition help, flexible time off, and wellness programs in a team that focuses on meaningful, patient-centered care.
Part-Time School Nurse (RN) – $36/hr, Day Shift
- Employer: Interim HealthCare
- Location: Pendleton, IN (school-based)
- Type: Part-time, school days (6:45 a.m.–2:45 p.m.)
- Pay: $36/hour
Provide 1:1 care for a high-medical-needs student, including bus rides to and from school, meds, and emergency response. Good fit if you have peds/acute experience plus trach/vent, seizure, and GJ tube skills, and want steady school-day hours.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.