Pendleton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options in clinics, home health, and schools. If you’re licensed in Indiana and ready for steady work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Centurion Health

Centurion Health Location: Pendleton Correctional Facility, Pendleton, IN

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday day shift

Pay: $18–$25/hour (DOE)

Work in a secure correctional facility setting, supporting RNs/LPNs with vitals, labs, EKGs, and minor procedures. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, CE benefits, and more.

Employer: Ascension at Home together with Compassus

Location: Pendleton, IN (home health)

Type: Full-time, home health

Pay: Not listed

Provide speech and language therapy in patients’ homes, including assessments, OASIS, care plans, and family education. Role offers career development, tuition help, flexible time off, and wellness programs in a team that focuses on meaningful, patient-centered care.

Employer: Interim HealthCare

Location: Pendleton, IN (school-based)

Type: Part-time, school days (6:45 a.m.–2:45 p.m.)

Pay: $36/hour

Provide 1:1 care for a high-medical-needs student, including bus rides to and from school, meds, and emergency response. Good fit if you have peds/acute experience plus trach/vent, seizure, and GJ tube skills, and want steady school-day hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.