undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎓 Pendleton, IN Teaching Jobs – Multiple School Roles Open Now
Pendleton schools are hiring, and it’s a nice mix of early childhood, elementary, and world language roles. If you’ve got an Indiana license or early childhood credentials, there’s likely a fit here.
Pre School 1/2 Day (PM) Teacher
- Employer: South Madison Com Sch Corp
- Location: Pendleton, IN
- Type: Part-time (PM, half-day)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead an afternoon preschool classroom that blends general education and IEP-based placements in a play-based, inclusive setting. Great if you have a CDA, associate degree in Early Childhood, or a valid Indiana teaching/special education license and want to focus on early learning and family collaboration.
Long Term Substitute Spanish Teacher
- Employer: South Madison Com Sch Corp
- Location: Pendleton, IN
- Type: Part-time, long-term sub
- Dates: November 11 – February 2, 2027
- Salary: Not listed
Cover Spanish classes for an extended period and keep students on track with their language skills. You’ll need a valid Indiana teaching license with proper Spanish certification.
Resource Elementary Teacher
- Employer: South Madison Com Sch Corp
- Location: Pendleton, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Teach elementary special education as a resource teacher, supporting students who need extra help to succeed in the general classroom. Ideal if you’re licensed in special education and want to work closely with students, families, and a school team.
If one of these sounds right, don’t wait—get your resume ready and apply through smcsc.com or the links above.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.