Pendleton schools are hiring, and it’s a nice mix of early childhood, elementary, and world language roles. If you’ve got an Indiana license or early childhood credentials, there’s likely a fit here.

Employer: South Madison Com Sch Corp

South Madison Com Sch Corp Location: Pendleton, IN

Type: Part-time (PM, half-day)

Salary: Not listed

Lead an afternoon preschool classroom that blends general education and IEP-based placements in a play-based, inclusive setting. Great if you have a CDA, associate degree in Early Childhood, or a valid Indiana teaching/special education license and want to focus on early learning and family collaboration.

Employer: South Madison Com Sch Corp

South Madison Com Sch Corp Location: Pendleton, IN

Type: Part-time, long-term sub

Dates: November 11 – February 2, 2027

Salary: Not listed

Cover Spanish classes for an extended period and keep students on track with their language skills. You’ll need a valid Indiana teaching license with proper Spanish certification.

Employer: South Madison Com Sch Corp

South Madison Com Sch Corp Location: Pendleton, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach elementary special education as a resource teacher, supporting students who need extra help to succeed in the general classroom. Ideal if you’re licensed in special education and want to work closely with students, families, and a school team.

If one of these sounds right, don’t wait—get your resume ready and apply through smcsc.com or the links above.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.