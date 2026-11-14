📅 Learn Pender County’s Online Maps at GIS Day

Pender County is hosting its first GIS Day on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Agricultural Building meeting room, 801 S. Walker St., Burgaw.

County staff will show you how to:

Use the Pender County GIS website

Work with the parcel viewer

Explore other county mapping apps

You can learn how to look up flood zones, zoning, tax info, commissioner districts, county projects, and more—so you can find this info yourself anytime.

Schedule

10–11 a.m. – Tutorial on using the GIS website

– Tutorial on using the GIS website 11–11:30 a.m. – Walkthrough of maps and resources

– Walkthrough of maps and resources 11:30 a.m.–noon – Q&A and time to view posters and maps

Space is limited to 45 people, with first-come, first-served seating.

For more info, visit https://arcg.is/1TuKPn3.