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Pender County
📅 Learn to use Pender County’s online maps at GIS Day
12 days ago
📅 Learn Pender County’s Online Maps at GIS Day
Pender County is hosting its first GIS Day on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Agricultural Building meeting room, 801 S. Walker St., Burgaw.
County staff will show you how to:
- Use the Pender County GIS website
- Work with the parcel viewer
- Explore other county mapping apps
You can learn how to look up flood zones, zoning, tax info, commissioner districts, county projects, and more—so you can find this info yourself anytime.
Schedule
- 10–11 a.m. – Tutorial on using the GIS website
- 11–11:30 a.m. – Walkthrough of maps and resources
- 11:30 a.m.–noon – Q&A and time to view posters and maps
Space is limited to 45 people, with first-come, first-served seating.
For more info, visit https://arcg.is/1TuKPn3.
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