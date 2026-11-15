Pembroke Pines has a steady flow of food and hospitality openings right now, from entry-level kitchen work to shift leadership.

Here are a few solid options if you like fast-paced, people-focused jobs.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Pembroke Pines, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (hourly + benefits, per listing)

Help run a busy Domino’s store: manage costs, inventory, cash, and customer service during your shift. Comes with training, career growth, and pizza discounts; leadership experience and strong customer skills are a big plus.

Employer: Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen

Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Pembroke Pines, FL Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive

Keep the heart of the kitchen running by handling dishwashing, cleaning, and food storage to health-code standards. Good fit if you can stand for long periods, lift 25 lbs, and want steady back-of-house work with a clear routine.

Employer: Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen

Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Pembroke Pines, FL Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive

Cook lunch and dinner on grills and roasting ovens, following set menus and sanitation guidelines. Great if you have some kitchen experience and want to build real cooking skills in a fun, fast-paced spot.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer has more than one opening at that location.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.