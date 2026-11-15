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📅 Free Studio 18 art reception Nov 20 & exhibit through Feb 11
📅 Free art reception and exhibit at Studio 18
Check out “InResidence: New Works by Studio 18 Artists” at the Studio 18 Art Complex, 1101 Poinciana Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026.
- Opening reception: Friday, November 20, 2026, 7–9 PM
- Exhibit dates: November 20, 2026 – February 11, 2027
- Cost: Free admission
- Who: All ages are welcome
This annual show features new and recent work by Studio 18’s resident artists, highlighting different ideas, materials, and styles. You can meet the artists, enjoy an evening of art and conversation, and see what they’ve been creating over the past year.
If you can’t make the reception, you can still visit the exhibit anytime while it’s on view through February 11, 2027.
More Info: Calendar • Opening Reception: InResidence: New Wor...
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