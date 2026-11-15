📅 Free art reception and exhibit at Studio 18

Check out “InResidence: New Works by Studio 18 Artists” at the Studio 18 Art Complex, 1101 Poinciana Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026.

Opening reception: Friday, November 20, 2026, 7–9 PM

Exhibit dates: November 20, 2026 – February 11, 2027

Cost: Free admission

Who: All ages are welcome

This annual show features new and recent work by Studio 18’s resident artists, highlighting different ideas, materials, and styles. You can meet the artists, enjoy an evening of art and conversation, and see what they’ve been creating over the past year.

If you can’t make the reception, you can still visit the exhibit anytime while it’s on view through February 11, 2027.