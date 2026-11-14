Pembroke Pines healthcare is booming right now, especially around the Memorial hospitals and cancer center. If you’re in medical care or imaging, there are some solid full-time roles open.

Employer: Memorial Healthcare System (MHP)

Memorial Healthcare System (MHP) Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed ($10K sign-on bonus advertised)

Perform diagnostic sonography in a busy hospital setting with strong teamwork across imaging modalities. Great fit if you’re ARDMS/ARRT/RVT/RVS credentialed (or similar), value patient safety, and want a role where new grads are welcome but critical thinking is key.

Employer: Envision at Memorial Hospital West

at Memorial Hospital West Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation and benefits noted)

Join a physician-led anesthesia group with 17 MDs and 32 APPs at a 480-bed hospital. You’ll see a diverse case mix (general, ortho, OB, neuro, thoracic, GI, oncologic surgery, more) with chances to teach residents, do regional blocks, and work in a well-resourced OR environment.

Employer: Memorial Healthcare System (MHW – Cancer Institute)

Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Support cancer patients and providers with both clinical and front-desk duties—vitals, basic procedures, room setup, phone calls, MyChart help, and scheduling. Good option if you’re a recent MA/EMT grad (or have 6+ months patient care experience) and want strong patient contact in oncology.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often have similar roles open that aren’t as widely posted yet.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.