Pembroke Pines has a steady flow of front-line customer jobs right now, from fashion and furniture to storage and merchandising. Good mix of full-time with benefits and part-time with build-your-own schedule.

Employer: Steve Madden

Steve Madden Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy fashion footwear store and lead a team focused on standout customer service. This role works closely with the Store Manager on sales, visual merchandising, hiring, and training, with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO) plus a 50% employee discount and even a free pair of shoes each season.

Employer: Public Storage

Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Type: Full-time (flexible schedule)

Pay: $16.00 per hour + performance-based bonuses

Work mostly on your own, moving between storage properties, helping customers choose units, selling packing supplies, and keeping the site in good shape. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, vendor discounts, and mileage reimbursement when you drive between locations.

Employer: RH (Restoration Hardware)

Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a luxury home outlet, helping customers find high-end furniture and décor at outlet prices. You’ll focus on relationship-based selling, learn the full RH product line, and keep the store looking sharp while driving sales on the floor.

Employer: Driveline Retail Merchandising

Location: Pembroke Pines, FL (travel within ~25 miles)

Type: Part-time, flexible schedule

Pay: $15.75 per hour

Great if you want make-your-own-schedule work. You’ll visit different stores to set up displays, stock shelves, change layouts, and do product audits, working mostly on your own with training and support, plus access to 401(k) and other benefit options.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—good customer-facing roles in this area tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.