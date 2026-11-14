Pembroke Pines has a steady flow of transportation work right now, from grocery runs to keeping heavy trucks on the road. If you like staying active and don’t mind some lifting, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Waste Pro USA

Waste Pro USA Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35–$45 per hour , based on experience

, based on experience Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus for qualified candidates; relocation help available

Work on heavy-duty diesel and CNG trucks in a busy fleet shop with year-round, steady work. This role comes with Blue Cross Blue Shield medical (pathway to free healthcare), 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays/sick time, tool and boot allowance, ASE bonuses, and growth paths into lead and supervisor roles.

Employer: Doris Market

Doris Market Location: Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Type: Full-time

Pay: Discussed at interview

Discussed at interview Shifts: Day and night shifts (preferred)

Mix of grocery clerk and delivery driving, with lots of customer interaction and stocking work. You’ll be on your feet, lifting 30+ lb boxes, building displays, and helping shoppers in-store; benefits are offered for full-time staff.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.