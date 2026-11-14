Pembroke Pines food spots are busy and hiring, especially for folks who like fast-paced kitchen work. If you enjoy the heat of the grill and a fun team vibe, this one’s worth a look.

Employer: Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen

Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Pembroke Pines, FL Type: Part-Time

Salary: Competitive (no exact range listed)

Work the roasting ovens and grills, help prep lunch and dinner, and follow set menus and recipes. This role is great if you have at least 1 year of kitchen experience, want to learn new menu items, and like a culture where “Have Fun!” is part of the job.

If this sounds like you, click through, read the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.