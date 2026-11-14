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🎓 Pembroke Pines Education Jobs – Multiple Teaching Roles Hiring
Pembroke Pines schools are busy hiring, with options in public, charter, and private settings. If you’re a teacher or ready to become one, there are several solid full-time roles open right now.
Middle-HS English Teacher
- Employer: Charter Schools USA
- Location: Pembroke Pines, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Teach English to middle and high school students in a charter school network that serves over 82,000 students. This role is a good fit if you like rigorous academics, real-world projects, and working closely with families and staff.
Teacher – Grade 2 (Pembroke Lakes Elementary)
- Employer: Broward County Public Schools
- Location: Pembroke Pines, FL
- Type: Full-time, 196-day calendar
- Salary: District New Hire Teacher Salary (see link in posting)
- Application window: 11/13/2026 – Open Until Filled
Second grade role focused on critical thinking, technology, and aligned curriculum in a stable public school setting. Good option if you want strong district support, clear standards, and room for professional growth.
Middle School Reading/Social Studies Teacher
- Employer: Cambridge International Academy
- Location: Pembroke Pines, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $38,000 – $40,000 per year
Teach reading and social studies in a small-school environment with close contact with students and families. Includes health, dental, vision, FSA, life insurance, PTO, employee discount, and professional development support.
If any of these look close to what you want, click through, skim the requirements, and send a quick application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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