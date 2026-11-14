Pembroke Pines schools are busy hiring, with options in public, charter, and private settings. If you’re a teacher or ready to become one, there are several solid full-time roles open right now.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach English to middle and high school students in a charter school network that serves over 82,000 students. This role is a good fit if you like rigorous academics, real-world projects, and working closely with families and staff.

Employer: Broward County Public Schools

Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Type: Full-time, 196-day calendar

Salary: District New Hire Teacher Salary (see link in posting)

District (see link in posting) Application window: 11/13/2026 – Open Until Filled

Second grade role focused on critical thinking, technology, and aligned curriculum in a stable public school setting. Good option if you want strong district support, clear standards, and room for professional growth.

Employer: Cambridge International Academy

Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $38,000 – $40,000 per year

Teach reading and social studies in a small-school environment with close contact with students and families. Includes health, dental, vision, FSA, life insurance, PTO, employee discount, and professional development support.

If any of these look close to what you want, click through, skim the requirements, and send a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.