Pembroke Pines is busy and growing, which means more guests, more traffic, and more hiring in food, service, and hospitality. If you like working with people and staying active on the job, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Pembroke Pines, FL (in-person, outdoor)

(in-person, outdoor) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $600 per week

Park and retrieve guest vehicles while keeping things moving smoothly at a busy location. This role is great if you’re a confident driver, enjoy talking with people, and don’t mind working outside with a steady pace and tips potential.

Employer: Hair Cuttery

Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Type: Full-time (for current cosmetology students)

Pay: Hourly while you learn (commission and higher earnings once licensed; top stylists average $45–$88+/hr plus tips)

Perfect if you’re in beauty school and want real salon experience now. You’ll get a 90-day mentorship, hands-on training, and a clear path to grow your income once you’re licensed, plus benefits like health insurance, 401(k), PTO, and product discounts.

Employer: Regal Entertainment Group

Location: Westfork Stadium 13, Pembroke Pines, FL

Type: Seasonal

Pay: $15 per hour

Perks: Free movie passes, discounted concessions, 401(k) with company match (after eligibility)

Work at the movies handling concessions, alcohol sales (must be of legal age), and guest service. Good fit if you like a fast-paced, social job where you’re on your feet, talking with guests, and enjoying movie perks on your days off.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—seasonal and entry-level roles can fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.