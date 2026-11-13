Pembroke Pines neighbors are giving away some nice free items right now. If you’re nearby and can pick up, these could be great finds for your home and family.

Item: Holiday tree décor (New)

Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Source: Facebook Marketplace

This listing is for new tree decorations to help you decorate your Christmas tree. A nice option if you’re starting fresh or want to add more ornaments without spending money.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: Free stuffed animals

Condition: Used – like new

Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Source: Facebook Marketplace

A local family is giving away lots of stuffed animals and would love to share them with another family. All the toys are free to anyone who can use them. They mention you can bring some fruit in exchange if you’d like, but it’s totally optional. Message the poster through Facebook to arrange pickup.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Items included:

One child’s desk and chair

Plastic play yard gate

Dog menstrual/pee protect items

Kids’ basketball/soccer game

Under-the-bed storage tote with wheels

Location: Dykes Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL

Source: Nextdoor

A neighbor on Dykes Rd is clearing out several mixed household and kids’ items. This is a good pick if you need a small desk set for a child, pet supplies, or extra storage. Check the Nextdoor post and contact the neighbor there to coordinate pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Pembroke Pines tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful for you or a friend, reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.