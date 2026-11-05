📣 Pembroke Pines Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple $60K+ Paths

Pembroke Pines has some solid options right now if you like talking to people and don’t mind being on the move. These roles are all customer-facing and come with real earning potential.

Employer: IICRC / SERVPRO Team CHG

IICRC / Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Type: Internship

Salary: $60,000 base + commission (about $60K–$70K/year)

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid time off, parental leave, career progression, professional development

Help homeowners and businesses after fires, floods, and other disasters while growing your sales and marketing skills. You’ll build relationships with insurance agents and property managers, boost local brand awareness, and earn commission on top of a strong base pay.

Employer: Florida’s Best Water Treatment Company

Florida’s Best Water Treatment Company Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Earn $50K–$75K

Walk neighborhoods, talk with homeowners about their water quality, and set up free in-home water tests—no selling, just lead generation. Great fit if you’re outgoing, like working outdoors, and want a clear path to higher earnings and growth.

Employer: Del-Tex Elite Marketing, Inc.

Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: Weekly base pay (exact amount not listed)

Work face-to-face with customers to promote client brands, support sales, and help run local marketing campaigns. Training and coaching are included, so this is a good starter role if you want hands-on experience and room to advance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers will train the right attitude. Good luck, and share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Pembroke Pines.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.