🏥 Pembroke Pines Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Pembroke Pines has a nice mix of clinical and community health roles right now, from hospital pharmacy to in-home therapy and even a fun studio nurse job.

Here are several healthcare openings worth a look:

Employer: Memorial Healthcare System

Memorial Healthcare System Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Type: Full-time, evenings

Salary: Not listed (role notes up to $5K sign-on bonus for qualified candidates)

Work in a large, respected hospital system supporting pharmacists with medication distribution, dispensing, and compounding (sterile and non-sterile). You’ll use your Florida Registered Pharmacy Technician license and at least 1 year of experience to handle advanced tech duties, train new techs, and keep automated systems and med inventory running smoothly.

Employer: New Patterns ABA FL

Location: Pembroke Pines, FL (home, school, and community settings)

(home, school, and community settings) Type: Part-time/other (flexible scheduling)

Part-time/other (flexible scheduling) Pay: $22–$28 per hour (based on experience)

Provide one-on-one ABA therapy to children and individuals with autism or developmental disabilities under a BCBA’s supervision. This is a good fit if you’re patient, love working with kids and families, and want hands-on ABA experience with strong training, mentorship, and room to grow.

Employer: Rowan

Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24–$49 per hour (includes $24/hr base plus potential tips)

Use your active RN or LPN/LVN license in a non-traditional setting, doing safe, clinical ear piercings in a bright, retail-style studio. You’ll focus on infection control, aftercare education, and creating a fun, celebratory experience, with benefits for full-time staff and ongoing training to grow your nursing career.

If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good local roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.