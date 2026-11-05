🛒 Pembroke Pines Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles With Growth & Tips

Pembroke Pines has a nice mix of bank, beauty, and retail jobs right now, with options for both full-time and part-time work. If you like helping customers and being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Location: West Pembroke Pines – 12440 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Deadline: Posting end date 10 Nov 2026 (may close early)

In this frontline banking role, you’ll open accounts, handle teller transactions, and have real conversations with customers about their money goals. Good fit if you have at least 6+ months of customer-facing experience, can work Saturdays, and like the idea of long-term growth at a major bank; Spanish bilingual is a plus.

Employer: Madison Reed

Madison Reed Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Type: Part-time (can be full-time depending on business needs)

Salary: Estimated $38–$40 per hour (base + commission + tips)

If you love hair color and guest care, this salon/retail hybrid role lets you do consultations, color services, blowouts, and sell memberships and products. You’ll need an active Florida cosmetology license and 1+ year behind the chair; perks include access to benefits, 401k, and product discounts depending on hours.

Employer: Crocs

Crocs Location: Pembroke Pines, FL, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19 – $24.50 per hour

As an Assistant Manager, you’ll help lead the team, run daily store operations, and drive sales using Crocs’ C.H.A.R.M service model. Great for someone with 2–3 years of retail experience (ideally with leadership), who can work nights, weekends, and holidays and wants a fast-paced, growth-focused retail environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.