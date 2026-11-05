📅 Free adult image transfer art workshop on Nov. 14

📅 Free mixed-media art workshop for adults is coming up in Pembroke Pines.

On Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 11:30 AM, artist Yochi Y. Avin will lead “Studio Saturday: Objects & Traces – Image Transfer Workshop” at Studio 18, 1101 Poinciana Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026.

You’ll learn image-transfer techniques using pictures of vintage objects, accessories, and text fragments. Working on smooth, heavyweight white mixed-media paper, you’ll create your own composition with a simple acrylic background plus transferred images and words.

The workshop is free, but space is limited and registration is required. It’s for ages 18+, and no previous art experience is needed.

If you enjoy art or want to try something creative without spending money, this is a nice weekend option to put on your calendar and sign up for early.