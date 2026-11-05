📢 Dec 1 Firefighter Sponsorship Program Job Fair

📢 Learn About a Firefighter Career – Sponsorship Job Fair

Thinking about a career change into fire service? The City is hosting a Firefighter Sponsorship Program job fair where you can learn more about this opportunity.

When: Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 5:00 PM

Where: 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026

This is an informational session about the Firefighter Sponsorship Program. If you’re curious about becoming a firefighter or want details on how the sponsorship works, stop by to ask questions and get more information.

No other requirements or registration details are listed, so plan to arrive on time at the address above if you’re interested.