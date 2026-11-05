📅 Free curator-led tour at The Frank on Nov. 14

📅 Free curator-led art tour at The Frank

Take a break and enjoy some art on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 2:00 PM.

Join co‑curators Sophie Bonet and Liliam Domínguez for a guided tour of “Hyphenated Encounters”, featuring work by Cuban American artist Lilian Garcia‑Roig.

The exhibition looks at how landscape, identity, memory, and belonging connect, through Garcia‑Roig’s richly textured paintings and her sense of place.

Details:

What: Frank Gallery Tour – “Hyphenated Encounters”

Frank Gallery Tour – “Hyphenated Encounters” When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 2:00 PM

Where: Frank C. Ortis Art Gallery and Exhibit Hall at City Center (The Frank), 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025

Cost: Free and open to the public

Just show up and enjoy thoughtful conversation around art and culture, presented in partnership with Deering Estate.