🏥 Pembroke Pines Healthcare: Multiple Clinical & Support Roles

Pembroke Pines healthcare hiring is steady right now, with options both at the bedside and behind the scenes. If you’re in healthcare or want to break in, there are a few solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Estimated $35.81 – $46.55/hour, plus sign-on bonus up to $25,000

Work in a new emergency center doing a variety of ultrasound studies across all age groups. Great fit if you’re ARDMS (Abdomen & Vascular) or eligible and want strong benefits, career growth, and a big sign-on bonus.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Estimated $19.83 – $25.18/hour

Office-based role handling insurance authorizations, referrals, and patient flow in a call-center style setting. Good for detail-oriented folks with at least 2 years of authorization/insurance experience who like fast-paced, team-focused work.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on outpatient PT role treating musculoskeletal and neurologic conditions. Ideal if you’re a licensed Physical Therapist who enjoys manual therapy, exercise-based rehab, and working closely with an interdisciplinary team.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.