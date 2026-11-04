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🏥 Pembroke Pines Healthcare: Multiple Clinical & Support Roles
Pembroke Pines healthcare hiring is steady right now, with options both at the bedside and behind the scenes. If you’re in healthcare or want to break in, there are a few solid roles worth a look.
Ultrasound Tech (Abdomen & Vascular), New Emergency Center, $25K Bonus, FT, 7A–7:30P
- Employer: Baptist Health
- Location: Pembroke Pines, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Estimated $35.81 – $46.55/hour, plus sign-on bonus up to $25,000
Work in a new emergency center doing a variety of ultrasound studies across all age groups. Great fit if you’re ARDMS (Abdomen & Vascular) or eligible and want strong benefits, career growth, and a big sign-on bonus.
Authorization Associate, MNI NonSurg Spine, FT, 8:00am – 4:30pm
- Employer: Baptist Health
- Location: Pembroke Pines, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Estimated $19.83 – $25.18/hour
Office-based role handling insurance authorizations, referrals, and patient flow in a call-center style setting. Good for detail-oriented folks with at least 2 years of authorization/insurance experience who like fast-paced, team-focused work.
Outpatient Physical Therapist
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Pembroke Pines, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on outpatient PT role treating musculoskeletal and neurologic conditions. Ideal if you’re a licensed Physical Therapist who enjoys manual therapy, exercise-based rehab, and working closely with an interdisciplinary team.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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