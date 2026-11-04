undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pembroke Pines
🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs in Pembroke Pines, FL
2 days ago
Pembroke Pines has a steady flow of food and hospitality openings right now, from quick-service spots to sit-down dining and beauty services.
Here are several local roles hiring now that you can scan and apply to fast.
Grill/Oven Chef (Part-Time)
- Employer: Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen
- Location: Pembroke Pines, FL
- Type: Part-Time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
This role is all about cooking on roasting ovens and grills, prepping lunch and dinner, and keeping things clean and safe. Great if you have at least 1 year of kitchen experience and want a fun, fast-paced spot.
Food Preparer (Part-Time)
- Employer: Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen
- Location: Pembroke Pines, FL
- Type: Part-Time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
You’ll help plan and prepare meals, follow set menus and recipes, and handle food inventory and sanitation. Good fit if you’ve got 1+ year of food prep experience and like working behind the scenes.
Guest Services – Fast Casual (Part-Time)
- Employer: Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen
- Location: Pembroke Pines, FL
- Type: Part-Time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Front-of-house role where you greet guests, take orders on the POS, run food, and check on tables. You must be 16+, able to stand and walk for long periods, and have or get a valid Food Worker Card.
Assistant General Manager (05079) – 1401 N Palm Ave – $18.50/hr
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: Pembroke Pines, FL
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: $18.50 per hour
You’ll help run the store: cost and inventory control, cash handling, and leading the team during shifts. Comes with training, benefits, and discounts on food; ideal if you have some leadership or restaurant experience and are 18+.
Server
- Employer: Cracker Barrel
- Location: Pembroke Pines, FL
- Type: Part-Time
- Pay: Competitive (not listed), keep 100% of your tips
Classic sit-down server role focused on warm, attentive service. Weekly pay, same-day pay access, benefits options (even for part-time), discounts, and growth paths with training from day one.
Eyebrow Threader
- Employer: Beauty cafe salon
- Location: Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
- Type: Full-Time or Part-Time
- Pay: $15.00 per hour
Salon role for someone skilled in eyebrow threading and related beauty services. In-person work with flexible hours (full or part time) if you can reliably commute to the 33026 area.
If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full details, and send in your application soon so you’re early in the pile.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.