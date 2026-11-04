🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs in Pembroke Pines, FL

Pembroke Pines has a steady flow of food and hospitality openings right now, from quick-service spots to sit-down dining and beauty services.

Here are several local roles hiring now that you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen

Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Pembroke Pines, FL Type: Part-Time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

This role is all about cooking on roasting ovens and grills, prepping lunch and dinner, and keeping things clean and safe. Great if you have at least 1 year of kitchen experience and want a fun, fast-paced spot.

Employer: Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen

Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Pembroke Pines, FL Type: Part-Time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

You’ll help plan and prepare meals, follow set menus and recipes, and handle food inventory and sanitation. Good fit if you’ve got 1+ year of food prep experience and like working behind the scenes.

Employer: Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen

Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Pembroke Pines, FL Type: Part-Time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Front-of-house role where you greet guests, take orders on the POS, run food, and check on tables. You must be 16+, able to stand and walk for long periods, and have or get a valid Food Worker Card.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Pembroke Pines, FL Type: Full-Time

Pay: $18.50 per hour

You’ll help run the store: cost and inventory control, cash handling, and leading the team during shifts. Comes with training, benefits, and discounts on food; ideal if you have some leadership or restaurant experience and are 18+.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Pembroke Pines, FL Type: Part-Time

Pay: Competitive (not listed), keep 100% of your tips

Classic sit-down server role focused on warm, attentive service. Weekly pay, same-day pay access, benefits options (even for part-time), discounts, and growth paths with training from day one.

Employer: Beauty cafe salon

Location: Pembroke Pines, FL 33026

Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Type: Full-Time or Part-Time

Pay: $15.00 per hour

Salon role for someone skilled in eyebrow threading and related beauty services. In-person work with flexible hours (full or part time) if you can reliably commute to the 33026 area.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full details, and send in your application soon so you’re early in the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.