💰 Free mobile health clinic in Pembroke Park tomorrow

A free UMC Mobile Health Clinic is coming to Pembroke Park tomorrow.

• Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

• Time: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

• Location: 3115 SW 52 Avenue, Pembroke Park, FL 33023

This event is open to everyone. You can get FREE:

Healthcare services

Vitamins

Medications

Medical consultations

Walk-in care

No cost and no mention of appointments, so you can just stop by during clinic hours. It’s a good chance to take care of yourself and your loved ones without worrying about the bill.