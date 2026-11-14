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Pembroke Park
💰 Free mobile health clinic in Pembroke Park tomorrow
2 days ago
💰 Free mobile health clinic in Pembroke Park tomorrow
A free UMC Mobile Health Clinic is coming to Pembroke Park tomorrow.
• Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026
• Time: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
• Location: 3115 SW 52 Avenue, Pembroke Park, FL 33023
This event is open to everyone. You can get FREE:
- Healthcare services
- Vitamins
- Medications
- Medical consultations
- Walk-in care
No cost and no mention of appointments, so you can just stop by during clinic hours. It’s a good chance to take care of yourself and your loved ones without worrying about the bill.
More Info: Free Mobile Health Clinic - TOMORROW • Pembroke Pa...
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