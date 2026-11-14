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Pembroke Park
⚠️ 2027 trash & bulk pickup schedule for Pembroke Park
2 days ago
🚮 2027 trash & bulk pickup dates for Pembroke Park
The Town of Pembroke Park has shared the 2027 schedule for trash and bulk pickup.
- Regular trash days stay the same: Wednesdays and Saturdays.
- 2027 bulk pickup dates (all Wednesdays):
- Jan. 6
- March 3
- May 5
- July 7
- Sept. 1
- Nov. 3
Bulk items include:
- Furniture
- Appliances
- Electronics
- Other items too big for your trash container (up to 4 cubic yards)
Bulk does NOT include:
- Construction debris like drywall, carpeting, lumber
If you have questions about what’s allowed or pickup times, contact Waste Management at 954-974-7500.
More Info: 2027 Trash & Bulk Pick Up Schedule • Pembroke Park...
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