🚮 2027 trash & bulk pickup dates for Pembroke Park

The Town of Pembroke Park has shared the 2027 schedule for trash and bulk pickup.

Regular trash days stay the same: Wednesdays and Saturdays .

. 2027 bulk pickup dates (all Wednesdays): Jan. 6 March 3 May 5 July 7 Sept. 1 Nov. 3



Bulk items include:

Furniture

Appliances

Electronics

Other items too big for your trash container (up to 4 cubic yards)

Bulk does NOT include:

Construction debris like drywall, carpeting, lumber

If you have questions about what’s allowed or pickup times, contact Waste Management at 954-974-7500.