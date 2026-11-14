Here’s the 2027 trash and bulk pickup schedule for the Town of Pembroke Park.

Regular trash : still picked up on Wednesdays and Saturdays .

Bulk pickup (large items) on Wednesdays: Jan. 6 March 3 May 5 July 7 Sept. 1 Nov. 3



Bulk items can include furniture, appliances, electronics, and other things too big for your regular trash container, up to four cubic yards.

Bulk pickup does not include construction debris like drywall, carpeting, or lumber.

If you have questions about what’s allowed or your service, contact Waste Management at 954-974-7500.