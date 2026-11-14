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Pembroke Park
💰 Free mobile health clinic in Pembroke Park tomorrow
12 days ago
💰 Free mobile health clinic in Pembroke Park tomorrow
A free UMC Mobile Health Clinic is coming to Pembroke Park tomorrow, and everyone is welcome.
Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026
Time: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Location: 3115 SW 52 Avenue, Pembroke Park, FL 33023
You can get FREE:
- Healthcare services
- Vitamins
- Medications
- Medical consultations
- Walk-in care
All services are completely free and the event is open to everyone, so you can bring your family and loved ones.
If you’ve been putting off a checkup or need basic care, this is a good chance to get seen without worrying about cost.
More Info: Free Mobile Health Clinic - TOMORROW • Pembroke Pa...
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