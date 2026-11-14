💰 Free mobile health clinic in Pembroke Park tomorrow

A free UMC Mobile Health Clinic is coming to Pembroke Park tomorrow, and everyone is welcome.

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Location: 3115 SW 52 Avenue, Pembroke Park, FL 33023

You can get FREE:

Healthcare services

Vitamins

Medications

Medical consultations

Walk-in care

All services are completely free and the event is open to everyone, so you can bring your family and loved ones.

If you’ve been putting off a checkup or need basic care, this is a good chance to get seen without worrying about cost.