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Maxton
Lumbee Cultural Health Fair in Maxton Today
13 days ago
The 4th Annual Lumbee Cultural Health Fair & Connect and Heal Talking Circle takes place Saturday, November 14, 2026, at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center, 824 Terry Sanford Drive, Maxton, NC 28364. Families and friends are invited for a day focused on culture, wellness, and community connection, sponsored by Carolina Complete Health and the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina
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