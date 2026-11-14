The 4th Annual Lumbee Cultural Health Fair & Connect and Heal Talking Circle is underway at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center, 824 Terry Sanford Drive, Maxton, NC 28364 and will run until 2:00 p.m. on 2026-11-14. Families and friends are invited to attend for a day of culture, wellness, and community connection, sponsored by Carolina Complete Health and the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina