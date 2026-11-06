🏥 Pembroke, MA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Pembroke’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hospital roles to home care. If you’re in medicine or patient care, there are several ways to plug in locally.

Employer: Brigham and Women's Hospital / Mass General Brigham

Brigham and Women's Hospital / Location: 15 Corporate Park Drive, Pembroke, MA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week), rotating shifts

Pay: $38.00 – $57.34 per hour + $20,000 sign-on bonus

+ Onsite/Remote: Onsite

Work with advanced imaging equipment and play a key role in diagnosis and treatment. Rotating 4‑week schedule with mostly weekday shifts, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, tuition help) and support for ongoing education and ARRT registration.

Employer: Pembroke Hospital (Universal Health Services)

Location: Pembroke, MA

Type: Per diem / part-time

Pay: $60.00 – $75.00 per hour

Onsite/Remote: In person

Support a 120-bed inpatient behavioral health hospital by preparing medications, advising the care team, and monitoring drug therapies. Good fit if you have a PharmD and a current MA pharmacist license and want flexible, as‑needed shifts in a mental health setting.

Employer: South Shore Health

Location: North Pembroke, MA (Health Express – Pembroke, 117 Old Church St.)

Type: Part-time, varied shifts, weekends/holidays required

Hands-on role in urgent care: room patients, take vitals, do phlebotomy, give vaccines, and help with procedures, plus some front-desk work. Great for someone with BLS (required) and Medical Assistant training/experience preferred who likes fast-paced, team-based care.

Employer: BrightStar Care

Location: Pembroke, Plymouth, Marshfield, Hanover, Middleborough & nearby

Type: Part-time / flexible shifts (day, evening, overnight)

Provide personal care, companionship, light housekeeping, and support with vitals in clients’ homes. Offers competitive pay, flexible scheduling, free uniforms, and growth opportunities—ideal if you’re a CNA/HHA or experienced caregiver with a driver’s license and at least one year in home care or similar.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open and love local applicants.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.