Pelzer is quietly becoming a hub for data center and industrial projects, and the engineering roles here reflect that. If you’re into complex systems and like seeing your designs get built, these are worth a look.

Employer: Intellectt Inc

Intellectt Inc Location: Pelzer, SC (Pelzer Point)

Type: Contract

Pay: $43–$48/hour W2 (negotiable)

Highlights: Design thermal, ventilation, and HVAC systems for data centers, power modules, and industrial sites. You’ll work heavily in AutoCAD , create detailed mechanical layouts, and coordinate with structural and electrical teams.

Design thermal, ventilation, and for data centers, power modules, and industrial sites. You’ll work heavily in , create detailed mechanical layouts, and coordinate with structural and electrical teams. Perks/Notes: Access to medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) (no match); role is focused on hands-on design work in fast-growing data center and industrial markets.

Employer: Vertiv

Location: Pelzer, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Lead the Structural Engineering team on modular solutions for data centers, telecom, and industrial projects. You’ll manage designs, budgets, and a mix of engineers, project managers, and third-party firms, with 15–20% domestic travel .

Lead the on modular solutions for projects. You’ll manage designs, budgets, and a mix of engineers, project managers, and third-party firms, with . Perks/Notes: Good fit if you have 6+ years of engineering/management, know codes (IBC, AISC, etc.), and want a leadership role with direct impact on big infrastructure builds.

Employer: Vertiv

Location: Pelzer, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Act as lead Electrical Engineer from pre-sales through commissioning on mission-critical data center power systems . You’ll design UPS and DC power systems, switchgear, control schemes , and support on-site testing and start-up, with 5–10% travel .

Act as lead from pre-sales through commissioning on . You’ll design , and support on-site testing and start-up, with . Perks/Notes: Great for someone with 4+ years in electrical engineering, strong AutoCAD/Revit skills, and a passion for keeping high-availability facilities running.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.