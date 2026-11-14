Residents and visitors in Pella can find sweet treats at Cranberry Stone Bakery and eat where many locals go, including Butcher's Brewhuis, The Bread Board, Clover Leaf on Franklin, De Kelder Speakeasy, Liberty Street Kitchen, Nederlanders Tap & Golf, and West Side Social Pella. For special drinks, stop by The Wijn House or The Cellar Peanut Pub - Pella.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Visit Pella, Iowa