🎓 Pella, IA Education Jobs: Multiple Training & School Roles

Pella has some solid education and training roles right now, from hands-on corporate learning jobs to a part-time classroom spot and a summer internship.

Employer: Pella Corporation

Pella Corporation Location: Pella, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead technical trades training across Pella’s plants—design programs, coach teams and managers, and travel up to 25% to different sites. Great fit if you love adult learning, building curriculum, and partnering with leaders to grow skilled trades talent.

Employer: Pella Christian Grade School

Location: Pella, IA

Type: Part-time (about 16 hours/week , mornings, Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri)

Part-time (about , mornings, Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri) Salary: Not listed

Support a Spanish Immersion 4s/5s classroom starting January 2027—help with classroom ratios, materials, and daily student needs in a play-based, faith-centered setting. You’ll need to be fluent in Spanish, hold at least a high school diploma, and agree with the school’s Faith Statement.

Employer: Vermeer Corporation

Location: Pella, IA (onsite)

Type: Full-time summer internship

Salary: Not listed

Help design and improve training programs for Vermeer team members using adult learning methods. Ideal for current students in Education, Communications, HR, or Adult Learning who want real-world experience building and delivering training.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, check the full details, and apply soon so you don’t miss your shot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.