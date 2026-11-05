🏗️ Pella Engineering Roles: Multiple Vermeer Openings Onsite

Pella’s engineering scene is busy, especially around manufacturing and equipment design. If you like hands-on work and seeing your ideas turn into real machines, these are worth a look.

Employer: Vermeer Corporation

Vermeer Corporation Location: Pella, IA (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level design role where you research, design, build, and test construction and ag equipment. You’ll use SolidWorks and other CAD tools, work first shift on campus, and help improve machine performance and reliability in a tight-knit engineering team.

Alternate posting: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Vermeer Corporation

Vermeer Corporation Location: Pella, IA (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of manufacturing engineers to keep Vermeer production safe, efficient, and high quality. This first-shift role is great if you have experience in manufacturing, like cross-functional work (Product Engineering, Sales, Finance, HR), and want to own projects tied to capacity, capital, and productivity.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.