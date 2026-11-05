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📢 Donate new toys at Webb Shadle Library by Dec. 15
📢 Donate toys to brighten local kids’ holidays
The Webb Shadle Public Library is teaming up again with Crossroads of Pella for its annual Holiday Toy Drive.
From November 4 through December 15, 2026, you can drop off new, unwrapped toys at the library during regular business hours.
All donated toys will be given to families throughout Marion County by Crossroads, helping make the season brighter for local children.
If you’re able, pick up an extra toy on your next shopping trip and bring it to Webb Shadle Public Library before December 15 to support kids in our community.
More Info: Holiday Toy Drive 2026 – Webb Shadle Public Librar...
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