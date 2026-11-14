Pell City has a nice mix of beauty, retail, and food service jobs right now. Good options here if you like working with people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Pell City, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-level salon role for experienced stylists with a cosmetology license. You’ll do advanced color, cuts, treatments, extensions, makeup, and more while helping drive weekly sales and mentoring the guest experience.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Pell City, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Top-tier stylist position with higher weekly sales goals and a strong focus on guest loyalty and in-store events. Great fit if you already have a solid book, love trends, and want to grow in a busy beauty retail setting.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Pell City, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Salon role for licensed cosmetologists who want to build clientele while doing cuts, color, treatments, and makeup. Ulta notes ongoing training and clear weekly sales targets so you can track your growth.

Employer: Rack Room Shoes

Location: Pell City, AL

Type: Part-time management

Pay: $11.00 – $14.30 per hour

Part-time leadership role helping run daily store operations, from customer service and cash handling to merchandising and scheduling. Good step up if you have retail experience and want management duties without full-time hours.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd

Location: Pell City, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role running the register, greeting guests, and helping with bagging and product questions. Must be 16+, comfortable standing for long periods, and able to lift up to 50 lbs.

If one of these looks right for you, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.