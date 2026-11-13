Pell City’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, there are several leadership roles open right now.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc. Location: Pell City, AL

Type: Full-time

This role is geared toward folks with 2+ years of restaurant management experience in a busy, full-service spot. You’ll use your skills in scheduling, inventory, cost control, and team development to keep the kitchen running smoothly.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Pell City, AL

Type: Full-time

Run the show during your shift—manage 3–15 team members, handle cost, inventory, and cash control, and jump in on customer service and deliveries when needed. You’ll need to be 18+, have a clean driving record, and bring a positive, motivating attitude.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Pell City, AL

Type: Full-time

Lead the whole store, from staff and inventory to paperwork and daily operations. This role calls for strong leadership, communication, and basic math skills, plus the ability to keep the shop clean, organized, and running at full speed.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.