🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Pell City, AL Right Now

Pell City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options in both home health and hospital settings. If you’re a nurse or therapist looking for steady work and good benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Compassus

Compassus Location: Pell City, AL (home health, Gadsden/Anniston service area)

(home health, Gadsden/Anniston service area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work 1:1 with patients in their homes, helping them stay safe and independent with daily tasks. Compassus highlights flexible scheduling, strong benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match), mileage reimbursement, and free CEUs.

Employer: Gifted Healthcare

Gifted Healthcare Location: Pell City, AL

Type: Full-time (3x12 day shifts)

Salary: Not listed

ICU RNs provide critical care, manage IV meds and drips, and respond to life‑threatening situations while monitoring vents and other equipment. This role can be taken as a travel or local contract, which may appeal if you like variety and premium pay structures.

Employer: Compassus

Compassus Location: Pell City, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead and support a home health team, overseeing patient care plans, supervising the interdisciplinary team, and ensuring regulatory compliance. Open to RN, OT, PT, SLP, NP, or physician with at least 1 year of home health experience; Compassus offers competitive pay with bonus, strong PTO, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and wellness perks.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good clinical roles in Pell City tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.