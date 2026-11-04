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Pell City
🛒 Pell City Retail Jobs with Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
2 days ago
Pell City has some solid retail openings right now, from steady store work to higher-earning sales roles. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.
Assistant Store Manager (Full-time)
- Employer: Hibbett
- Location: Pell City, AL
- Pay: $15.15/hour
- Type: Full-time
Help run a busy athletic apparel and footwear store, support the Store Manager, and step in as leader when they’re out. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of retail/customer service, like coaching a team, and enjoy a fast-paced, sports-focused setting.
Wireless Sales (Retail Sales Associate)
- Employer: 2020 Companies (inside Walmart)
- Location: Pell City, AL
- Earnings: Average reps $800–$1,000 per week (base + uncapped commission)
- Type: Full-time
Work in the wireless section at your local Walmart, helping shoppers pick phone plans, devices, and accessories. Comes with paid training, base pay + commission, benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and regular chances for pay raises.
Retail Stocking Associate
- Employer: Harbor Freight Tools
- Location: Pell City, AL
- Pay: Anticipated $15.50/hour
- Type: Part-time
Join a stable, growing tool retailer, keeping shelves stocked and the store clean and organized. Offers associate discounts, medical/dental/vision for all associates, 401(k) with match, PTO, and respectful schedules between 6am–10pm.
If something here feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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