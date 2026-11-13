🏛️ The Village of Pelham Zoning Board will meet by Zoom on Wednesday, November 25, 2026 at 7:30 pm.

You can join online using the posted Zoom link with Meeting ID 854 8751 9368 and Passcode 171350. If you prefer phone, you can dial +1 929 205 6099 (New York) and enter the same meeting ID and passcode.

The agenda has at least one main item: an Area Variance for 253 Cliff Ave. An area variance is a request to bend the zoning rules for things like building size or placement on a lot. The notice says there are supporting documents for this item available through a Dropbox link, so residents can review the plans and details before or after the meeting.

The notice also looks ahead to the next Zoning Board session. The next meeting is planned for Wednesday, January 27, 2027 at 7:30 pm.

Anyone who wants to be on that January agenda must submit all materials by noon on Wednesday, January 6, 2027. This deadline is important for applicants seeking variances or other zoning approvals so their cases can be reviewed in time for that meeting.