Pelham’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both hands-on patient care and entry-level clinic work. If you’re looking to get into healthcare or pick up extra hours, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Fusion Physical Therapy Partners / Center for Physical Therapy and Exercise (CPTE)

Fusion Physical Therapy Partners / Location: Pelham, NH

Type: Part-time, Internship (~ 16 hours/week , Tuesdays & Fridays )

(~ , ) Salary: Not listed

Split role where you’ll work the front desk and also help in the treatment area. Great fit if you’re interested in physical therapy, exercise science, or healthcare and want real clinic experience in a PT-owned, outpatient practice.

Employer: Guardian Angel Senior Services

Location: Pelham, NH & surrounding areas

Type: Full-time or Part-time , flexible shifts (weekdays, weekends, overnights, live-in)

, flexible shifts (weekdays, weekends, overnights, live-in) Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Home-care role helping seniors stay independent at home with personal care, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship. Offers very flexible scheduling, weekly pay, paid training, and no prior professional experience required.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings or nearby locations listed.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.